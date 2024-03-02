Vincent Kompany responds to questions over Burnley's identity following poor run of form
The Clarets have shipped eight goals in their last two games, losing 5-0 to Arsenal before suffering a 3-0 defeat away to Crystal Palace.
While performances had previously been competitive despite their lowly league position, Kompany’s men have been well off the pace in their last two outings.
During their Championship title win last season, Burnley had a clear identity of playing out from the back and pressing high from the front.
But that approach had to be tweaked early into the Premier League campaign following some heavy defeats – with the Clarets guilty of being far too open and easy to play against.
Since then, it’s been difficult to identify what exactly Burnley’s approach is. But given the quality of their opposition, Kompany suggests they have to alter their style depending on who they’re facing.
“Sometimes it’s like ‘you’re holding onto it’, then it’s ‘you’ve changed it’,” he said.
“In reality, we operate at a level where some of the things get imposed on us. We talk about the smaller or the bigger teams, but I have zero complaints about it because we want to compete at this level.
“It’s just to say all of these teams have got probably various rounds of investment behind them into their squads which makes their squads quite strong to our level. Every game is against a very strong squad.
“What I’m trying to say is that just like last year where we were able to impose to most teams what we wanted to do, better teams can impose things on you. Then it’s whether you accept it or not.
“Every single game we’re trying to have a variety of ways to be in a game, to have a chance of getting a result.
“Obviously I’m speaking now on the back of the Palace game and going to 10 men and everything like this, so now the mission is much more simple. It’s just on the Sunday [versus Bournemouth], try to answer on the pitch, much more than in here. I would love the answer to be on the pitch on Sunday.”