Vincent Kompany responds to doubts about Burnley's fight and hunger

Vincent Kompany insists the fight and hunger among his Burnley players is very much still there.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 27th Feb 2024, 06:00 GMT
Speaking ahead of last weekend’s defeat to Crystal Palace, Kompany claimed “that fire in the belly” is something that continues to live in Burnley’s DNA.

His comments came in the wake of Burnley’s 5-0 thrashing at home to Arsenal, where intent and tempo were traits that looked to be in short supply.

What followed at Selhurst Park wasn’t much better, with the visitors performing poorly even before they were reduced to 10 men just before half-time.

While Burnley did show some resistance to hold on until the 68th minute, Palace were eventually able to run in three goals in just 11 minutes.

When asked if he’s still seeing enough hunger and desire from his players, Kompany said: “Yes, definitely.

“You go in at half-time and it’s 0-0. At 65 minutes it’s 0-0 when you’ve played already half of the game with a red card. After that, you’ve lost 3-0 and everything gets thrown into one thing, but I’m not going to do that.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 24: Burnley Manager, Vincent Kompany looks on during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Burnley FC at Selhurst Park on February 24, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 24: Burnley Manager, Vincent Kompany looks on during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Burnley FC at Selhurst Park on February 24, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)
“It’s really annoying that in a game of this magnitude you’re really not giving yourself the best possible chance to get a result. That frustration will have to substitute for something that gives us energy for the next game.”

While it remained 11 vs 11, the Clarets were already second best and failed to land a meaningful effort on the Palace goal.

In fact, their first attempt of the afternoon didn’t arrive until just before the hour mark, when David Fofana headed well wide.

But Kompany felt his side were just beginning to get a foothold in the game before they were stopped in their tracks by Brownhill’s dismissal.

“Sometimes you just work your way into the game,” he told BBC Sport.

“They’ve got a new manager, there’s a little bit of momentum in the beginning of the game and I think we deal with it quite well.

“After that, you can build your momentum into the game and we began to get a few set pieces and corners.

“That doesn’t necessarily mean the rest of the game is going to play out this way, but once you go down to 10 it’s a difficult task.”

