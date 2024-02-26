'I like what they’ve tried to do': Pundit calls on Burnley to hold their 'nerve' amid long-term approach
The Clarets have endured a miserable season back in the Premier League following their unforgettable Championship title win last time out.
After 26 games, Vincent Kompany’s men have won just three times.
In all likelihood, Burnley are heading for the drop unless something drastically changes.
Despite the outlook looking bleak, it’s understood Kompany’s position at the club is safe and the hierarchy are instead focusing on the much-mooted three-year plan.
With a season’s experience in their back pocket, it’s hoped Burnley will be better equipped to deal with the rigours of the top flight if and when they return.
It was pointed out to Sutton that Burnley should be doing better given the experience they’ve got in the dugout in Kompany and his number two Craig Bellamy.
“Not in a coaching sense there’s not,” Sutton said in response on BBC Final Score.
“I actually like what Burnley have tried to do and if they keep the squad together next season – and they will get relegated, they need to win one in two and they’ve only won three all season, they need at least six wins, it’s not going to happen – but I like what they’ve tried to do.
“There’s this long term approach and I just think the club just needs to hold its nerve.
“It’s been a difficult season. They started the season trying to play an expansive brand of football, but they’ve slightly changed that now.”