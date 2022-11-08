Vincent Kompany refused to board the 'hype train' after Burnley moved top of the Championship

The Manchester City legend, 36, has been hugely encouraged by the progress the Clarets have made under his tutelage, but his experience and longevity in the game has taught him to always stay humble.

After the high of last week's late drama against Rotherham United at Turf Moor, the league leaders were brought back down to earth with a bump as Sheffield United put five past them at Bramall Lane.

Victory for the Blades against the Millers in the Steel City this evening could see Burnley removed from the summit on goal difference ahead of Sunday's East Lancashire derby against Blackburn Rovers.

But Kompany, who has played in his fair share of derbies, feels their slip in South Yorkshire might have come at a good time, as it serves as a reminder to his squad.

He said: "Every week has been a big week. It is how we approach each day and each game as a pack. I want to control habits of the team rather than specifically trying to win every game, though we want to try and win every game.

"Maybe we needed this defeat. Burnley in general is a humble club and no-one got carried away from our side. As a coach when you are doing well you tell the players about habits and things we have to do but after a defeat it is easier to bring it home. We will use it as fuel, these type of moments are important to turn into positives.

"I've always had a saying, 'don't believe the hype and don't believe the drama', and that gives you a good starting point to stay grounded.

“As long as it is very clear out there to the wider public that we are not jumping on any hype train whatsoever. I keep saying it and it is a fantastic place to be saying it – it’s Burnley, it really lives within the club.