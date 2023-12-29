Vincent Kompany provides injury update ahead of Burnley's trip to Aston Villa

Vincent Kompany has confirmed that Hjalmar Ekdal remains unavailable for Burnley’s trip to Aston Villa in their final game of 2023.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Clarets are otherwise in “decent shape” though according to the Clarets boss as his side look to end the year on a high.

Ekdal made his return from injury at the start of December, featuring in three games, having previously been absent since August.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the 25-year-old has picked up a fresh knock and has been missing since the defeat to Wolves on December 9.

Elsewhere, Aaron Ramsey and Johann Gudmundsson both returned against Liverpool on Boxing Day, coming off the bench during the 2-0 defeat at Turf Moor.

Luca Koleosho remains a long-term injury absentee with a serious knee injury, a setback that is likely to keep him out of action for the majority of the season.

The likes of Ameen Al-Dakhil, Jack Cork, Manuel Benson and Anass Zaroury have received limited game time in recent weeks.

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 09: Hjalmar Ekdal of Burnley acknowledges the fans following the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Burnley FC at American Express Community Stadium on December 09, 2023 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Providing an update on Burnley’s team news ahead of Saturday’s trip to Villa Park, Kompany said: "We’re recovering players as we speak.

"Ekdal is still not available for this game, but we’re recovering players and we’re in decent shape.

"Maybe not everyone is 100 per cent how I’d like them in terms of fitness because they’ve been coming back from an injury, but these things just need a little bit of time.”