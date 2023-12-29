Vincent Kompany provides injury update ahead of Burnley's trip to Aston Villa
The Clarets are otherwise in “decent shape” though according to the Clarets boss as his side look to end the year on a high.
Ekdal made his return from injury at the start of December, featuring in three games, having previously been absent since August.
But the 25-year-old has picked up a fresh knock and has been missing since the defeat to Wolves on December 9.
Elsewhere, Aaron Ramsey and Johann Gudmundsson both returned against Liverpool on Boxing Day, coming off the bench during the 2-0 defeat at Turf Moor.
Luca Koleosho remains a long-term injury absentee with a serious knee injury, a setback that is likely to keep him out of action for the majority of the season.
The likes of Ameen Al-Dakhil, Jack Cork, Manuel Benson and Anass Zaroury have received limited game time in recent weeks.
Providing an update on Burnley’s team news ahead of Saturday’s trip to Villa Park, Kompany said: "We’re recovering players as we speak.
"Ekdal is still not available for this game, but we’re recovering players and we’re in decent shape.
"Maybe not everyone is 100 per cent how I’d like them in terms of fitness because they’ve been coming back from an injury, but these things just need a little bit of time.”
As for Villa, Matty Cash returns from suspension while Pau Torres could be fit to start. Lucas Digne, Boubacar Kamara and Youri Tielemans remain absent.