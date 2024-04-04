Vincent Kompany provides Burnley team news update ahead of must-win Everton clash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Clarets head to Goodison Park in what will be a huge six-pointer down at the bottom end of the Premier League table.

Kompany’s men currently trail the Toffees by seven points, while the gap to Nottingham Forest in 17th now stands at six – making this a must-win game.

Ameen Al-Dakhil, Jordan Beyer, Han-Noah Massengo, Aaron Ramsey, Luca Koleosho and Nathan Redmond, however, all missed out through injury.

Speaking before that game against Wolves, Kompany revealed some of his previously injured players had returned to training.

When asked if the individuals in question could feature at Goodison Park this weekend, the Clarets boss said: “Hopefully. But when you have these three games in a week, we will see. Some of it will be assessed today.”

There are otherwise no fresh injury concerns from Tuesday night, albeit Kompany admits the back-to-back games against Chelsea and Wolves might have taken a lot out of his players.

“First we have to make sure we assess everyone before the Everton game. We’ve had two games in quick succession,” he said.

“But whoever is ready and fit and whoever we think is most likely to win us the game will start.”

Burnley are now unbeaten in their last four outings, but three of those ended in draws. If the Clarets are to survive, Kompany knows victories are the order of the day.

“They are getting something for their efforts, which is a good thing. But we need more and therefore the next game is very important,” he added.

“I know it’s classed a little bit as a run, but for me it’s just all about the next game, it’s as simple as that.

“I try not to speculate too much on the outcome. I know winning gives us a better perspective than losing but we’re at a stage of the season where we still have everything to fight for and that’s all that matters.