Vincent Kompany praises Burnley stalwart Matt Lowton after cup win

The 33-year-old, suspended for the first two games of the season after his dismissal at Aston Villa in May, came in for his first appearance under Kompany at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

And he showed his professionalism, putting in an impressive display at right back – where he is essentially third choice behind Connor Roberts and summer signing Vitinho.

Two weeks ago Kompany admitted Lowton’s involvement would be limited this season, in the last year of his contract after seven years with the club: "Lowts is an experienced player and as the age comes down in the group then those players become more valuable.

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 17: Mathew Lowton of Burnley clears the ball away from Nikola Vlasic of West Ham United during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Burnley at London Stadium on April 17, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

"But as for what Lowts has to do and will be meaning for our squad, that is a conversation I am very open on with my players.

"Most players I would like to think will know exactly what I think and why, and with Lowts it is the same.

"For me the most important thing is that I have the conversation with the player first, and with Lowts, and with this being Burnley, I prefer that we talk as straight as we can.

"So I did speak to Lowts, and he knows that his minutes will be limited here, but the way he is training and the way he is conducting himself, it is about performance, and as long as a player is at the club, I go with what I see, and he is hungry and on a mission.

"And I like that side, because anything I say is only based on what I see, and Lowts is definitely in a positive moment.”

He showed that at Shrewsbury, and Kompany admitted: “We needed his experience, and it’s not just being there and being experienced, it’s putting a performance in, bringing the challenges, staying calm on the ball, which I think he did terrifically - he wasn’t he only one, but he did it.

“I can see this being a very long league, but through these games we can feel comfortable using the full extent of the squad.