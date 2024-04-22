Vincent Kompany pledges Burnley will continue to go 'all out' in bid to avoid relegation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Not only is it Burnley’s best run of results all season by some margin, it’s also reignited their survival hopes with just four games remaining.

If Kompany’s men can pick up some points during their upcoming trio of games against Manchester United, Newcastle United and Tottenham, it will set up a potentially exciting final day showdown against Nottingham Forest.

Burnley appear to be picking up momentum and confidence at just the right time and now Kompany is just hoping his side remain in touch.

“I don’t think you start having confidence because you have a result, you have to do it yourself and we’ve done that,” he said.

“Look, we’ve played seven games with just one defeat. We’ve been fairly unlucky in many games now but we don’t need too much. We just need an opportunity, that’s all.

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - APRIL 20: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, celebrates following the team's victory in the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Burnley FC at Bramall Lane on April 20, 2024 in Sheffield, England.

“It’s an opportunity just to fight for it, we’re not asking for more than that and then we’ll do what we’ve done – we’ll play with no fear, we’ll go all out. We’ll be aggressive and try and turn our luck in the boxes.”

Speaking after the game, Kompany’s managerial counterpart Chris Wilder admitted defeat in Sheffield United’s own battle against relegation.

Burnley, by comparison, are still in there fighting despite being written off many times during the campaign.

When asked how much pride that gives him, Kompany said: “Especially for Burnley, for us, it’s always a scenario we know is possible, especially in our first year up that we’re going to have to fight,” he said.

“Hopefully we can take it until the end but we don’t need much more than that.