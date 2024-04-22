Vincent Kompany pledges Burnley will continue to go 'all out' in bid to avoid relegation
Saturday’s 4-1 win against Sheffield United means the Clarets have now lost just one of their last seven games.
Not only is it Burnley’s best run of results all season by some margin, it’s also reignited their survival hopes with just four games remaining.
If Kompany’s men can pick up some points during their upcoming trio of games against Manchester United, Newcastle United and Tottenham, it will set up a potentially exciting final day showdown against Nottingham Forest.
Burnley appear to be picking up momentum and confidence at just the right time and now Kompany is just hoping his side remain in touch.
“I don’t think you start having confidence because you have a result, you have to do it yourself and we’ve done that,” he said.
“Look, we’ve played seven games with just one defeat. We’ve been fairly unlucky in many games now but we don’t need too much. We just need an opportunity, that’s all.
“It’s an opportunity just to fight for it, we’re not asking for more than that and then we’ll do what we’ve done – we’ll play with no fear, we’ll go all out. We’ll be aggressive and try and turn our luck in the boxes.”
Speaking after the game, Kompany’s managerial counterpart Chris Wilder admitted defeat in Sheffield United’s own battle against relegation.
Burnley, by comparison, are still in there fighting despite being written off many times during the campaign.
When asked how much pride that gives him, Kompany said: “Especially for Burnley, for us, it’s always a scenario we know is possible, especially in our first year up that we’re going to have to fight,” he said.
“Hopefully we can take it until the end but we don’t need much more than that.
“We’re focused on showing we can play with no fear, showing we can keep our momentum going and then all we need is just an opportunity. Not much more than that.”
