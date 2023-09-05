Vincent Kompany outlines Burnley's approach to the international break after tough start to the season
The Clarets sit bottom of the Premier League after losing all three of their opening league games, shipping 11 goals in the process.
The third and final defeat during that run came on Saturday when Burnley squandered an early lead to be humbled 5-2 by Tottenham.
Sixteen days will have passed by the time Kompany’s men return to action later this month with a trip to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest.
Before then, 15 players will jet off on international duty, but those that stay behind will get the opportunity to rest and put their feet up.
Outlining Burnley’s plans for the fortnight without a game, Kompany says the break will allow some of his players a "physical top-up”.
He said: “We have a lot of internationals now!
“It’s funny because my first year, the first international break around this time we had about 20 to 25 players staying back and I wasn’t used to that. For the entirety of my career I’ve always been in squads where there’s five players training with the Under-21s during the international break.
“I think we’re getting to that stage now, because nearly everyone is going somewhere.
“Some of the senior players will stay of course, so the international break for us is a moment to give them a bit of a mental break or a physical top-up and we can individualise it a little bit which is good for us.”