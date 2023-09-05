Vincent Kompany outlines Burnley's approach to the international break after tough start to the season

Vincent Kompany believes the international break will offer his Burnley side a valuable opportunity for a “mental break” following a challenging start to the season.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Clarets sit bottom of the Premier League after losing all three of their opening league games, shipping 11 goals in the process.

The third and final defeat during that run came on Saturday when Burnley squandered an early lead to be humbled 5-2 by Tottenham.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sixteen days will have passed by the time Kompany’s men return to action later this month with a trip to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest.

Before then, 15 players will jet off on international duty, but those that stay behind will get the opportunity to rest and put their feet up.

Outlining Burnley’s plans for the fortnight without a game, Kompany says the break will allow some of his players a "physical top-up”.

He said: “We have a lot of internationals now!

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Aston Villa at Turf Moor on August 27, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

“It’s funny because my first year, the first international break around this time we had about 20 to 25 players staying back and I wasn’t used to that. For the entirety of my career I’ve always been in squads where there’s five players training with the Under-21s during the international break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think we’re getting to that stage now, because nearly everyone is going somewhere.