Burnley’s search for their first point of the season continues after a 5-2 humbling at the hands of Tottenham.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 18:23 BST

Vincent Kompany’s men squandered an early lead to suffer a heavy defeat on home turf to lose for the third game in succession in the top flight.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:

Not directly at fault for any of the five goals, but never good to ship five. Could have been worse if he didn’t make a couple of good saves.

1. James Trafford - 5/10

Not directly at fault for any of the five goals, but never good to ship five. Could have been worse if he didn’t make a couple of good saves. Photo: Stu Forster

Involved in the build-up for Lyle Foster’s goal, but defensively was given a real tough afternoon. More settled at right-back than left.

2. Connor Roberts - 5/10

Involved in the build-up for Lyle Foster’s goal, but defensively was given a real tough afternoon. More settled at right-back than left. Photo: Lewis Storey

A torrid afternoon dealing with those balls in behind. The whole team afforded Spurs far too much space.

3. Dara O'Shea - 4/10

A torrid afternoon dealing with those balls in behind. The whole team afforded Spurs far too much space. Photo: Stu Forster

Looked like he might have been rushed back from injury too early. Beaten far too easily in behind on a number of occasions.

4. Jordan Beyer - 4/10

Looked like he might have been rushed back from injury too early. Beaten far too easily in behind on a number of occasions. Photo: Gareth Copley

