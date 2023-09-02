Burnley’s search for their first point of the season continues after a 5-2 humbling at the hands of Tottenham.
Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:
1. James Trafford - 5/10
Not directly at fault for any of the five goals, but never good to ship five. Could have been worse if he didn’t make a couple of good saves. Photo: Stu Forster
2. Connor Roberts - 5/10
Involved in the build-up for Lyle Foster’s goal, but defensively was given a real tough afternoon. More settled at right-back than left. Photo: Lewis Storey
3. Dara O'Shea - 4/10
A torrid afternoon dealing with those balls in behind. The whole team afforded Spurs far too much space. Photo: Stu Forster
4. Jordan Beyer - 4/10
Looked like he might have been rushed back from injury too early. Beaten far too easily in behind on a number of occasions. Photo: Gareth Copley