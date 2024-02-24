Vincent Kompany on why Burnley must use heavy Arsenal defeat as motivation against Crystal Palace

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Much has been said and speculated about since then, but Kompany says the only way to put things right is by their actions on the pitch, not by words before the game.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You never park it [a heavy defeat], but you’ve got to use it. As tough as it is, we’ve got to use it,” he said.

“I don’t think the answer is in a press conference, the answer is always on the pitch. It’s the next game, the game after that.

“It’s the pressure you always live with in football. After bad games, performances, it can be at any level but the next game always has higher stakes. It is what it is and you have to learn to live with.

“But for us it’s only on the pitch that matters.”

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 26: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, looks dejected as he applauds the fans at full-time following their team's defeat in the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Liverpool FC at Turf Moor on December 26, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Arsenal aside, performances have generally been okay in recent months, with Burnley at least being competitive in most games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But still results have not been forthcoming and Kompany knows that must change fast if his side are to have any chance of staying up.

When asked how his side can turn performances into wins, he said: “That’s the million dollar question, right?

“How many managers have sat in front of journalists and said it’s about both boxes? How you defend, whether you’re heading the ball off your line or it’s a diving header scoring a goal. It’s putting the ball in the back of the net and keeping it out of your net.

“Part of it is belief, confidence and everything that goes with it. Part of it is experience and adapting to the level as well, but you never quite know when it clicks or when it will happen but you have to have the belief the next game is when it happens.