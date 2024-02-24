Vincent Kompany on why Burnley must use heavy Arsenal defeat as motivation against Crystal Palace
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Clarets head to Selhurst Park off the back of a miserable 5-0 defeat to Mikel Arteta’s men at Turf Moor.
Much has been said and speculated about since then, but Kompany says the only way to put things right is by their actions on the pitch, not by words before the game.
“You never park it [a heavy defeat], but you’ve got to use it. As tough as it is, we’ve got to use it,” he said.
“I don’t think the answer is in a press conference, the answer is always on the pitch. It’s the next game, the game after that.
“It’s the pressure you always live with in football. After bad games, performances, it can be at any level but the next game always has higher stakes. It is what it is and you have to learn to live with.
“But for us it’s only on the pitch that matters.”
Arsenal aside, performances have generally been okay in recent months, with Burnley at least being competitive in most games.
But still results have not been forthcoming and Kompany knows that must change fast if his side are to have any chance of staying up.
When asked how his side can turn performances into wins, he said: “That’s the million dollar question, right?
“How many managers have sat in front of journalists and said it’s about both boxes? How you defend, whether you’re heading the ball off your line or it’s a diving header scoring a goal. It’s putting the ball in the back of the net and keeping it out of your net.
“Part of it is belief, confidence and everything that goes with it. Part of it is experience and adapting to the level as well, but you never quite know when it clicks or when it will happen but you have to have the belief the next game is when it happens.
“We have had games where we got results and that’s what needs to drive us for the next games.”