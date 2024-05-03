Vincent Kompany on where keeping Burnley in the Premier League would rank among his achievements

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

That’s the verdict of the Clarets boss as he prepares for a defining final three games of the season.

Heading into Saturday’s home clash with Newcastle United, Burnley sit two points adrift of safety.

They were 11 points away as recently as the start of March, leading many to all but writing them off in the fight against relegation.

But an impressive run of form, which has seen them lose just one of their last eight, has put Kompany’s men back in the mix.

Should he manage to pull off the great escape, Kompany has no doubts over where this achievement would rank in his career.

“In my managerial career, this would be my best by far,” he said.

When asked if it would even top last season’s incredible Championship title triumph, Kompany added: “Yeah, because it’s tougher. It’s more difficult. It’s less likely to happen.

“As well, success at the end of suffering or sadness or whatever, it’s even better.

“For me last year was special, don’t get me wrong. It was also unexpected which made it really good. But I think this year you become some sort of Zen master at times, because you’ve got to control your emotions, you’ve got to face the group on a Monday, you’ve got to come to the group with an inspirational message on the Monday to go to the Tuesday, to Wednesday, to Thursday.

“The whole week people are asking themselves questions like: ‘am I good enough? Should I be playing when I’ve played and not performed’.

“Dealing with all of that, then at the end being rewarded, that would be the best and we will be rewarded. It’s only three games left but if we fast forward one year, two years, three years, we will be rewarded. It’s only a matter of time.”

Despite suffering a recent 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace, Newcastle are also a side in form having won three of their last four.