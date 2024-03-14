Vincent Kompany on plotting 'special' end to Burnley's season and what survival would mean

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s been a miserable first season back in the top flight for the Clarets, winning just three of their 28 games to date.

Sitting 10 points adrift of safety with just 10 games remaining, the outlook looks bleak for Kompany’s men.

But with points deductions still looming over Everton and Nottingham Forest, there’s still the possibility of an interesting finish to the season if Burnley can find some form.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s clash against Brentford, Kompany said: “I try not to look at the other teams, you know that, but my life is like this. I look for any opportunity to do something special.

“This season can still be that, so why throw away this opportunity? It’s 10 games and you never know.

“We experienced something fantastic last year but there’s absolutely no reason why we the next 10 games can not give us the same feeling back. That’s how we have to approach it.”

When asked if survival would be a bigger achievement than what Burnley managed last season, Kompany responded: “Yes, absolutely.

“Hmm, having said that…for some reason I looked at the squad planning from May 2022 and I had two players. Let that sink in, two players.

“We built from there to now we have stories about why this player doesn’t play or this player doesn’t play, but we built from two players. Everybody else was leaving.

“We managed to re-sign Jack Cork, we kept Johann Gudmundsson too and Jay Rodriguez and that was it. There were a couple of guys that were injured and their contracts were running out, but we built from nothing with no parachute money.