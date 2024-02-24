Vincent Kompany on Burnley's must-win approach, Crystal Palace test and kinder run of fixtures

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Clarets languish in 19th place in the table, seven points adrift of safety with just 13 games of the season remaining.

Kompany’s men have finally finished a tough run of fixtures against all three title challengers, with some easier – on paper at least – games coming up over the next few weeks.

If the Clarets are to have any chance of pulling off a late survival bid, Kompany knows his side must start picking up points as soon as possible.

“We have to have the approach that every game is a must win,” he said.

“It’s never black or white, it’s really about getting a run together. It’s a must to get a run of results together, that’s the must.

“The individual game itself, it’s an approach and an attitude you have towards it but the key thing for us is not to have the pretention or the arrogance. Every game is tough for us, they’re a good team with good players.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 17: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Arsenal FC at Turf Moor on February 17, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

“Saying it’s a must, it’s a desire, let’s put it this way. It’s a good team and we’re building up to have full energy for the game.”

While Burnley’s next four games against Palace, Bournemouth, West Ham and Brentford do look easier on paper, the Clarets failed to pick up a single point in the reverse fixtures.

Kompany knows his side can’t take these games for granted and must first and foremost put on a performance after last week’s miserable defeat to Arsenal.

“The moment you start making that assumption in the Premier League, any team is capable of punishing you. We can not have the arrogance of picking our games,” he added.

“Of course you play against the top sides and they’re more ruthless than anyone, but for us if we turn up we know we always have a chance. If we don’t, we know we’re not going to win a game if we’re not in our best phase.