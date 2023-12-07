Vincent Kompany on Burnley's midweek defeat to Wolves, Brighton trip, progress & relegation picture

Burnley will be looking to bounce back from their midweek disappointment when they make the long trip to Brighton this weekend.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The result means Vincent Kompany’s men remain inside the bottom three, two points adrift of safety ahead of Saturday’s trip to the Amex.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kompany spoke to the press this morning ahead of the fixture and covered a number of key topics.

Here’s a selection of what he had to say:

Frustration of Wolves defeat

“In the moment [you are frustrated], but you have to learn to manage this in this job and always turn it into something productive.

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 05: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley FC at Molineux on December 05, 2023 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

“My way to deal with these things is to get up the next morning and go again. It’s an important mindset.

“You always have a small debrief after the game, usually in the dressing room for a couple of minutes. Sometimes there is a lot to say, sometimes not a lot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The next day, we have another game coming this Saturday so it’s always leading into that game.

“The way to judge a performance objectively is best after you’ve done your reviews. You analyse every phase back and at the start of the season, there were so many correction moments, so many working points and things we really needed to sort on the training ground.

“But in our review of our last games, on many occasions it is a good blueprint and a good template to show we are starting to do well at this level.

“Generally speaking we’ve been on par with a lot of the teams we’ve faced recently, but we have to bring it over the line now.”

Taking on Brighton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We always have the mindset we can do something. I felt like that when we played against Wolves, I felt like that when we played Palace, even Arsenal. The team has that belief.

“To get that over the line is what we’re talking about now. We have that one moment [against Wolves] where Jay Rod is one-on-one with the goalkeeper to put it in the back of the net, plus the decision making in the first phase when we have the ball.

“On so many occasions they do it well because we do create from a number of situations, but it’s that final bit we need to get right.”

On the right track

“If I look at it objectively and go through the game, there’s very good content there. It’s clear there is improvement of individuals and the collective, but it means nothing until we get the results.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve always spoken a lot about the difference between saying you want to win and what you actually need to do to win. I believe what we’re doing now will lead to us winning, but in the moment you don’t win you get tested. Your resilience gets tested.”

Gap widening to other teams

“I tend not to pay too much attention to the league table because that doesn’t get me points against Brighton, it doesn’t get me points in the game after.

“I’m not surprised to see some of these teams pick up points and do well, I’ve seen their squads. I’ve got an understanding now of what they have in terms of quality.

“So far I haven’t been surprised in any way, shape or form in how the league is shaping up. The only thing I’m focusing on is making sure we get our performances up and now we have that, I’m not saying we’re not going to have a bad game at some point, but we’ve had consistently good performances now and that needs to yield points.