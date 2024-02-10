Vincent Kompany on Burnley's daunting Anfield test, Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool 2.0
The Clarets head to the red half of Merseyside looking to spring a major shock in their fight against relegation.
Kompany’s men currently languish in 19th place, seven points adrift of safety, while Jurgen Klopp’s men remain top of the pile despite losing to Arsenal in their most recent outing.
When asked if he believes his side can get something from today’s game, Kompany said: “It’s football. Things happen in the game.
“All we know is that when you go to Anfield you’ve got to do everything right and a few things need to go your way as well.
“But the biggest thing we can control is what we have to do on the day and that’s how we prepare for this game.”
Just a week after facing his former boss Pep Guardiola, Kompany is looking forward to locking horns with another top boss in Jurgen Klopp.
“It’s been one of the privileges of this league, facing all these great managers and seeing the quality of their work and the quality of their players. But at the same time, measuring yourself against it. It’s something I’m looking forward to again, for sure,” he said.
“Just from playing against his team for a good chunk of that 20 years he’s been a manager, because it started in Germany for me because I was playing for Hamburg, who he is as a person has always lived in every team he’s coached. That’s something I’ve seen for 20 years.”
Kompany has certainly been impressed with the way Liverpool have gone about things this season, having looked off the pace last term - eventually finishing fifth after a season of struggle.
“If I compare the Liverpool teams I played against and the Liverpool team I’m seeing now, for me they are there and thereabouts again,” he said.
“It’s nothing to do with just results, it’s about how the team works, the confidence they have when they are pressing and on the front foot, how quickly some of their players have integrated and picked up the ideas of the better Liverpool sides we’ve seen in recent times.
“It’s part of how you turn a squad around, they’ve evolved a little bit. Especially in how they treat possession. But the key ingredients are back from what I can tell.”