Vincent Kompany offers Jordan Beyer update as Burnley set to be without six men for Bournemouth clash

The defender hasn’t featured for the Clarets in 2024, having last taken to the pitch against Aston Villa on December 30.

While the 23-year-old is said to be on the mend, it’s still unclear when the German is likely to be back in action.

“The latest I heard he was progressing well,” Kompany said ahead of Sunday’s clash against Bournemouth.

“But with those injuries, I can’t put a time on it.”

The Clarets will definitely be without Josh Brownhill this weekend, with the midfielder serving his one-match suspension for his red card during the 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace.

Elsewhere, Aaron Ramsey, Luca Koleosho, Nathan Redmond and Lyle Foster all remain long-term absentees.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 30: Jordan Beyer of Burnley leaves the field dejected after suffering an injury during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Burnley FC at Villa Park on December 30, 2023 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Kompany also revealed that Samuel Bastien, who is currently out on loan in Turkey, is on the mend from a long-term injury.

The midfielder returned to Gawthorpe earlier in the season for rehabilitation on a knee injury, having not played for Kasimpasa since October.

Bastien has now returned to Turkey though and it’s hoped he will get some more game time under his belt before returning to Burnley.

“He’s been back with the club and left the club already about three weeks ago, so he’s back in Turkey now,” Kompany explained.

“He had a knee problem and got it fixed. He’s soon to be healthy and hopefully he will be able to finish the season.

“That’s the goal, that he finishes the season in Turkey and then he comes back in the summer.”

Bournemouth could also be without a key man, with top goalscorer Dominic Solanke currently struggling with a knee problem.

The striker missed Bournemouth’s midweek FA Cup defeat to Leicester City, but manager Andoni Iraola suggested there is a chance Solanke still features at Turf Moor.