Burnley duo feature in list of most influential black figures in English football alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liam Rosenior and Darren Moore
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Football Black List is divided into eight categories: administration, coaching and management, commercial, community, players, LGBTQ+, media and practitioners.
There is also the Ugo Ehiogu's Ones To Watch list, which recognises talented, young people in the industry under 30 years of age.
Kompany, one of only two black managers currently in England's top-flight, features in the coaching and management section alongside the likes of Liam Rosenior, Darren Moore and Hope Powell.
Foster, meanwhile, is named alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold and women’s players Nikita Parris and Jess Carter.
"The Football Black List this year once again serves as a reminder of the positive contribution those of African and Caribbean heritage are making to the game both on and off the pitch," said Leon Mann MBE, co-founder of the Football Black List.
"However, we still face significant issues of under-representation that require urgent attention.
"On the pitch in the Premier League, 43 per cent of the players are black, according to the Black Footballers Partnership. But there is an ongoing lack of diversity across all other areas of football - from the boardroom to the dugouts.
“Therefore it is vital we shine a light on the role models leading the way for the next generation to follow into the sport to help address this."
Match officials Sam Allison and Akil Howson are recognised with Cyrille Regis awards for their achievements of becoming the first black officials in the Premier League since Uriah Rennie in 2008.
The Keith Alexander Award - given to someone who has shown outstanding contribution to the game and the black community - has been awarded to Kompany’s former Man City teammate Yaya Toure.
Full Football Black List for 2023:
Players
Nikita Parris - Manchester United
Jess Carter - Chelsea
Trent Alexander-Arnold - Liverpool
Jeremie Frimpong - Bayer Leverkusen
Lyle Foster - Burnley
Administration
Eartha Pond - ESP Foundation Charity
Abiola Ijasanmi - Confederation of African Football
Tony Burnett - Kick It Out
Malcolm Kpedekpo - Scottish FA
Matthew Ryder KC - Matrix Chambers
Coaching and Management
Hope Powell - Birmingham City
Liam Rosenior - Hull City
Vincent Kompany - Burnley
Nicole Farley - West Ham
Darren Moore - Port Vale
Commercial
Christina Taylor - Aim Sky High Talent
Kemi Benjamin - Nike
Roscoe Bowman - Squad Sports
Ini Umotong - Women's Football Adidas
Kenny Annan-Jonathan - Crystal Palace
Community and Grassroots
Cordell Lake-Benjamin - Palace for Life Foundation
Andrew Ducille - BCOMS
Billie Graham - Arsenal in the Community
Richard Taiwo - ESOL Teacher and Coach
Solomon Paul - Highfield Rangers
LGBTQI+ Award
Caz Simone - Huddersfield Town Women
Media
Seb Hutchinson - Sky Sports
Kevin Ramsey - Sky
Helen Campbell - SCC Media
Miles Addy - The Content Club
Ade Oladipo - DAZN Boxing, talkSPORT
Practitioners
Ifeanyi Odogwu - Premier League Judicial Panel
Anika Leslie-Walker - Manchester FA Inclusion Advisory Board
Marcus Gayle - Brentford
Fern Whelan - PFA
Kerry Downes - Luton Town Community Trust
Ugo Ehiogu - Ones To Watch
Keah Forino-Joseph - The FA
Josh Booth-Sawyerr - Ten Toes
Olivia Portas - BBC Sport
Khadidia Timera - FIFA Dispute Resolute Chamber
William Bitibri - Down The Wings
Cyrille Regis Award
Sam Allison - Premier League
Akil Howson - Premier League