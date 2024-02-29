Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Football Black List is divided into eight categories: administration, coaching and management, commercial, community, players, LGBTQ+, media and practitioners.

There is also the Ugo Ehiogu's Ones To Watch list, which recognises talented, young people in the industry under 30 years of age.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kompany, one of only two black managers currently in England's top-flight, features in the coaching and management section alongside the likes of Liam Rosenior, Darren Moore and Hope Powell.

Foster, meanwhile, is named alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold and women’s players Nikita Parris and Jess Carter.

"The Football Black List this year once again serves as a reminder of the positive contribution those of African and Caribbean heritage are making to the game both on and off the pitch," said Leon Mann MBE, co-founder of the Football Black List.

"However, we still face significant issues of under-representation that require urgent attention.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MARCH 18: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, gives his player Lyle Foster instructions during the Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final match between Manchester City and Burnley at Etihad Stadium on March 18, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"On the pitch in the Premier League, 43 per cent of the players are black, according to the Black Footballers Partnership. But there is an ongoing lack of diversity across all other areas of football - from the boardroom to the dugouts.

“Therefore it is vital we shine a light on the role models leading the way for the next generation to follow into the sport to help address this."

Match officials Sam Allison and Akil Howson are recognised with Cyrille Regis awards for their achievements of becoming the first black officials in the Premier League since Uriah Rennie in 2008.

The Keith Alexander Award - given to someone who has shown outstanding contribution to the game and the black community - has been awarded to Kompany’s former Man City teammate Yaya Toure.

Full Football Black List for 2023:

Players

Nikita Parris - Manchester United

Jess Carter - Chelsea

Trent Alexander-Arnold - Liverpool

Jeremie Frimpong - Bayer Leverkusen

Lyle Foster - Burnley

Administration

Eartha Pond - ESP Foundation Charity

Abiola Ijasanmi - Confederation of African Football

Tony Burnett - Kick It Out

Malcolm Kpedekpo - Scottish FA

Matthew Ryder KC - Matrix Chambers

Coaching and Management

Hope Powell - Birmingham City

Liam Rosenior - Hull City

Vincent Kompany - Burnley

Nicole Farley - West Ham

Darren Moore - Port Vale

Commercial

Christina Taylor - Aim Sky High Talent

Kemi Benjamin - Nike

Roscoe Bowman - Squad Sports

Ini Umotong - Women's Football Adidas

Kenny Annan-Jonathan - Crystal Palace

Community and Grassroots

Cordell Lake-Benjamin - Palace for Life Foundation

Andrew Ducille - BCOMS

Billie Graham - Arsenal in the Community

Richard Taiwo - ESOL Teacher and Coach

Solomon Paul - Highfield Rangers

LGBTQI+ Award

Caz Simone - Huddersfield Town Women

Media

Seb Hutchinson - Sky Sports

Kevin Ramsey - Sky

Helen Campbell - SCC Media

Miles Addy - The Content Club

Ade Oladipo - DAZN Boxing, talkSPORT

Practitioners

Ifeanyi Odogwu - Premier League Judicial Panel

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anika Leslie-Walker - Manchester FA Inclusion Advisory Board

Marcus Gayle - Brentford

Fern Whelan - PFA

Kerry Downes - Luton Town Community Trust

Ugo Ehiogu - Ones To Watch

Keah Forino-Joseph - The FA

Josh Booth-Sawyerr - Ten Toes

Olivia Portas - BBC Sport

Khadidia Timera - FIFA Dispute Resolute Chamber

William Bitibri - Down The Wings

Cyrille Regis Award

Sam Allison - Premier League