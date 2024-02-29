Johann Berg Gudmundsson makes Burnley pledge ahead of Bournemouth clash
The Clarets continued their poor form with a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace last weekend.
It means Vincent Kompany’s men are now without a win in their last eight league games, while the gap to safety has now stretched to 11 points.
The time for talking is over and Gudmundsson knows the Clarets must show a reaction against the Cherries on Sunday afternoon.
“We’re never going to give up,” he told Clarets+.
“We know we’re in a tough position but we’re going to learn from the mistakes we made in this game and make sure the next performance is going to be better.
“We’re still playing in the Premier League, the best league in the world and we have to embrace that feeling.
“But when you’re losing games for a long period of time it can be really tough.”
Gudmudnsson added: “We have to come together again in training and do our best every day. There’s nothing else we can do.
“We work extremely hard throughout the week to put on a performance but we know the last two performances, well the one against Arsenal definitely wasn’t good enough but the Palace one was tough to take.
“There’s nothing else to do. We will be down tonight and probably tomorrow, but Monday starts a new week where we will take it from there.”