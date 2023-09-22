Vincent Kompany not interested in Man Utd 'crisis' talk as his Burnley side chase first league win

Vincent Kompany has no interest in being drawn into debates surrounding Manchester United’s supposed “crisis” ahead of Saturday’s meeting with his Burnley side.

The Clarets host Erik ten Hag’s men on Saturday night looking to claim their first victory of the season, having got off the mark with a 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest on Monday night.

As for United, they’ve lost three games on the spin in all competitions and four of their last five to compound their mounting problems away from the pitch.

Despite being asked a multitude of questions about the Red Devils, Kompany opted to divert attention to his Burnley side and how they can improve having suffered three straight home defeats to Man City, Aston Villa and Tottenham.

“I only try and assess them for what I need to do for my team, so strengths and weaknesses,” he said.

“I’ve been in a big club before, I know what it is when you lose a couple of games, the pressure can mount but it’s not for me to talk about them. It’s about what they do on the pitch and that’s what I need to focus on.

“I really want Turf Moor to become a difficult place to come to for any team, but at this moment in time when we’ve played against teams the calibre of Man Utd it’s fair to say we haven’t been able to put in a 100-minute performance if you like.

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 18: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, looks on after the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Burnley FC at City Ground on September 18, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

“We’ve been able to hold a threat, we’ve always been there for 45-minute spells or something, but we got punished in the moments where we weren’t at our best.

“We’ve had three games against three of the top eight sides I would say and the gap has always been there.

“We’ve played two games against Forest where we felt like we were on an even playing field, so for us it’s about closing that gap to the teams at the top.

“I’m really looking forward to this game in terms of seeing if we’ve made those steps forward.

“I really believe in the attacking threat we have in this team and hopefully that shows on Saturday.