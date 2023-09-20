News you can trust since 1877
Bargain of the century? Pundits shower Burnley star with praise following Nottingham Forest display

Luca Koleosho has been tipped to be a potential “bargain of the century” following another eye-catching display for Burnley.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 20th Sep 2023, 08:00 BST
The winger, who has only recently turned 19, tore Nottingham Forest to shreds at times during Monday’s dramatic 1-1 draw at the City Ground.

The Italy Under-20 international, who made the move to Turf Moor from Espanyol during the summer for a rumoured £2.3m fee, was heavily involved in the game’s opening goal, rinsing Joe Worrall for pace by the touchline before seeing his pullback dispatched in clinical fashion by Zeki Amdouni.

Such was the nature of Koleosho’s dominant display on the left wing, Forest boss Steve Cooper felt compelled to bring full-back Gonzalo Montiel – a World Cup winner with Argentina – off shortly into the second-half.

Koleosho’s performance certainly caught the eye of former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy, who was commentating on the game for talkSPORT.

"He has tormented Montiel in the first-half," presenter Adrian Durham said at half-time.

"He could be the bargain of the century given what we've seen in this first half."

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 18: Anthony Elanga of Nottingham Forest battles for possession with Luca Koleosho of Burnley during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Burnley FC at City Ground on September 18, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 18: Anthony Elanga of Nottingham Forest battles for possession with Luca Koleosho of Burnley during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Burnley FC at City Ground on September 18, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)
NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 18: Anthony Elanga of Nottingham Forest battles for possession with Luca Koleosho of Burnley during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Burnley FC at City Ground on September 18, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

"He's grown into the game, as Burnley have," Murphy said.

"But what he's got is wonderful pace, a willingness to run without the ball into space which you always need but not every winger wants to do that. When you've got those two attributes, you're a problem.

"He's happy to go on his left and go inside, he's a real problem for the full-back. He looks completely free, he looks like he's really enjoying himself."

