Vincent Kompany names first Burnley line-up of the season for Manchester City opener

Vincent Kompany has handed out five debuts for Burnley’s Premier League opener against Manchester City.

James Trafford is given the number one shirt ahead of Arijanet Muric, meaning he starts first Burnley game against the side he came from.

Dara O’Shea, Sander Berge, Luca Koleosho and Zeki Amdouni are all named in the starting XI after making the move to Turf Moor this summer.

Despite missing some of Burnley’s pre-season, Josh Cullen is fit enough to start in midfield and captains the side with Jack Cork and Josh Brownhill on the bench.

CJ Egan Riley (hamstring), Michael Obafemi (hamstring) and Darko Churlinov (health scare) are all absent.

The big news for Man City is that John Stones and Ruben Dias both miss out, but Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland both start for the reigning champions.

TEAMS

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: Vincent Kompany, Head Coach of Burnley arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Manchester City at Turf Moor on August 11, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, O’Shea, Beyer, Al-Dakhil, Berge, Cullen, Amdouni, Koleosho, Vitinho, Foster

Subs: Muric, Ekdal, Brownhill, Cork, Gudmundsson, Benson, Bruun Larsen, Zaroury, Redmond

Man City: Ederson, Walker, Ake, Akanji, Lewis, Rodri, Bernardo, Foden, De Bruyne, Alvarez, Haaland

Subs: Ortega, Laporte, Gomez, Gvardiol, Phillips, Kovacic, McAtee, Palmer, Grealish