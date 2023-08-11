Vincent Kompany names first Burnley line-up of the season for Manchester City opener

James Trafford is given the number one shirt ahead of Arijanet Muric, meaning he starts first Burnley game against the side he came from.
Dara O’Shea, Sander Berge, Luca Koleosho and Zeki Amdouni are all named in the starting XI after making the move to Turf Moor this summer.
Despite missing some of Burnley’s pre-season, Josh Cullen is fit enough to start in midfield and captains the side with Jack Cork and Josh Brownhill on the bench.
CJ Egan Riley (hamstring), Michael Obafemi (hamstring) and Darko Churlinov (health scare) are all absent.
The big news for Man City is that John Stones and Ruben Dias both miss out, but Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland both start for the reigning champions.
TEAMS
Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, O’Shea, Beyer, Al-Dakhil, Berge, Cullen, Amdouni, Koleosho, Vitinho, Foster
Subs: Muric, Ekdal, Brownhill, Cork, Gudmundsson, Benson, Bruun Larsen, Zaroury, Redmond
Man City: Ederson, Walker, Ake, Akanji, Lewis, Rodri, Bernardo, Foden, De Bruyne, Alvarez, Haaland
Subs: Ortega, Laporte, Gomez, Gvardiol, Phillips, Kovacic, McAtee, Palmer, Grealish
Referee: Craig Pawson