Vincent Kompany makes intriguing 'surprise gems' claim about Burnley's squad ahead of Championship return
The Clarets boss was discussing the squad at his disposal ahead of the club’s return to the Championship when he made the surprise claim.
Discussing the opportunity to blood more of the club’s young players, Kompany spoke of his excitement about certain individuals who could benefit from a season in the second tier.
“If you look at it on paper, our team is actually fairly experienced for the Championship,” he said. “It’s just not clear to everyone. It’s just a difference to Premier League level, that’s all it is.
“In the Premier League, it’s not experienced in age, it’s how many years you have played at that level and that makes a big difference.
“Then you have to match it with a good level of athleticism, you’ve got to be like an Olympic athlete to be in the Premier League.
“That for us was a little bit out of reach, but in the Championship we have experience and we have players who are at a good age to perform and have already performed. They just need to get themselves into the right mindset where they go again and they’re even better.
“There are a couple of surprise gems in the team that the fans haven’t seen yet and I’m excited about that too.”
When asked if these were players currently in the club’s Under-21 setup, Kompany joked: “I’m not telling you.”
And when asked if they were attacking players, Kompany added: “Have you seen any exciting defenders?! No, I’m joking, but I’m not saying anything more.
“But like I said, there’s so many things that can happen for us to make us strong next year. We just have to see what can make this team ferocious, what can make this team as aggressive as possible.
“There is not a sense of going down just to see what happens, there is a sense of purpose and that needs to live in whatever we have as a squad. That is key."
