Vincent Kompany discusses Burnley striker Lyle Foster returning to the South Africa setup

Vincent Kompany says Burnley will completely support Lyle Foster in what he decides to do regarding his South Africa career.

It comes after the Burnley striker was named in South Africa’s provisional 36-man squad for next month’s World Cup qualifiers.

The 23-year-old hasn’t played for his country since October of last year following a public fallout with coach Hugo Broos.

Foster ruled himself out of Bafana Bafana’s squad for January’s African Cup of Nations while he received specialist care for his mental health.

The forward missed eight weeks of action for the Clarets between October and mid-December after taking an indefinite break from the game.

Despite returning to action in time to feature at AFCON, Foster ruled he wasn’t ready to feature with doctors advising he needed to remain in familiar surroundings.

Broos and the South African FA were left frustrated with the situation – with it even being reported that the country’s FA were considering launching an investigation into the matter.

However, Foster has now returned to the South African setup by being named in Broos’ preliminary 36-man squad for their June double header.

South Africa face Nigeria away from home on Friday, June 7 before hosting Zimbabwe in Bloemfontein on Tuesday, June 11.

When asked if the situation has now been resolved, Burnley boss Kompany said: “He is the best person to make this decision, we will support whatever.

“We will try and only be a positive force on his situation.”

The final 23-member squad will be announced in the next few days.