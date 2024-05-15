Vincent Kompany makes 'good times' pledge to Burnley fans after painful relegation from the Premier League

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Vincent Kompany is confident the good times will return if Burnley stick together.

The Clarets will line up in the Championship again next season after relegation was confirmed following their 2-1 defeat to Tottenham.

Despite the pain of demotion, the travelling fans stayed behind to applaud Kompany and his players on Saturday.

Kompany looked visibly emotional as he returned the applause, while also tapping his chest – and it’s that togetherness Burnley will need to harness next season if they’re to bounce straight back.

“They’ve been brilliant,” Kompany said.

“Up there it’s not like we’ve got a choice, Burnley is the community and the community is the club.

“We know we stick together, we have to work hard. We know it’s not always going to be easy but we will get the rewards for it.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 11: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, applauds the fans after the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 11, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

“We will have the good times again.”

While it’s been a miserable campaign, Burnley did at least end it with some pride, taking their fight against relegation down to the penultimate game.

They also enjoyed a run of just one defeat in eight between March and April, suggesting Burnley had finally adapted to the demands of the top flight.

While it ultimately came too late, Kompany believes it will stand his side in good stead.

“I take pride in it because I know ultimately what it brings,” he added.

“There will be a day where we’re sat together talking about an another trophy or something and it will be because of what you’ve seen today. I really believe that.