Burnley's Jordan Beyer pens message on social media after relegation back to the Championship is confirmed
The defender was limited to making just 15 appearances this term after being plagued by injuries.
All 15 of his outings came during the first half of the season, with Beyer’s last appearance coming away to Aston Villa on December 30.
It had been hoped the 23-year-old would return towards the back end of the campaign to help boost Burnley’s survival chances, but it wasn’t to be.
Taking to Instagram on Monday, two days on from the 2-1 defeat to Tottenham that confirmed the club’s fate, Beyer wrote: “A frustrating season is coming to an end.
“Gutted for the club and the team who gave everything until the very end but still very proud of everyone.
“Special thanks to all Clarets for supporting us week in, week out. Outstanding.
“Personally a very tough season with ups and downs and unfortunately a long time out at the end. I tried everything to make it back onto the pitch one more time this season but it didn't work out.
“I'm still very thankful for the time because I learned much and a dream of playing in the Prem has come true.
“Refocus and go again. UTC.”
Burnley fans will now be waiting to see if Beyer remains part of the club’s plans for life back in the Championship.
It was recently reported that the German could be allowed to leave this summer, with apparent interest from clubs both in the Premier League and Bundesliga.