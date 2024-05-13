Fixture release and season start: Key 2024/25 season dates for Burnley fans ahead of Championship return

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Now Burnley’s relegation back to the Championship has been confirmed, attention turns to next season back in the EFL.

With only one game left to play, the Clarets languish in 19th place, five points adrift of their final day opponents Nottingham Forest – whose survival was all-but confirmed after Luton Town lost at West Ham at the weekend.

Next season, Burnley will go back to playing 46 league games, as opposed to 38. Those 46 rounds of league matches will take place across 33 weekends, nine midweeks and four Bank Holidays in the Championship.

By comparison, the Clarets have played just five midweek league games in the top flight this season.

We’ve taken a look at some of the key dates for the 2024/25 EFL campaign:

When are the fixtures released?

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MAY 08: Jack Cork and Josh Brownhill of Burnley lift the Sky Bet Championship trophy with teammates after victory against Cardiff City during the Sky Bet Championship between Burnley and Cardiff City at Turf Moor on May 08, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Fixtures for the Championship, League One and League Two will be announced at 9am on Wednesday, June 26.

When does the season get underway?

The 2024/25 EFL season begins on the weekend of August 10/11, which is around five days later than the start date of the previous EFL campaign.

Burnley’s Premier League campaign kicked off on August 11, 2023 against Manchester City.

When does the Carabao Cup start?

Details concerning the round dates of the Carabao Cup are still to be confirmed, but the competition is due to get underway in mid-August.

What are the key Bank Holiday dates?

Boxing Day lands on a Thursday this year, leaving a sufficient recovery period for the teams playing on Saturday, December 21.

With New Year’s Day landing on a Wednesday, you’d expect an additional round of Christmas fixtures to fall on Sunday, December 29.

All three EFL divisions are set to play on four Bank Holidays, which includes the Easter period.

Good Friday lands on April 18 next year, with Easter Monday on April 21, which is over two-and-a-half weeks later than this year.

When does the season end?