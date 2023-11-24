Vincent Kompany makes 'exciting' claim about West Ham squad as Burnley look to start assembling points

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Hammers provide Burnley’s next opposition at Turf Moor on Saturday on their return from the international break.

Fresh from lifting the UEFA Conference League last season, Moyes’ men have made a solid start to the new season, sitting ninth in the Premier League table with five wins, two draws and five defeats.

But with the players West Ham have at their disposal, Kompany isn’t at all surprised to see the East London outfit going well.

“There’s pure individual quality that you have to respect in this league. But that’s the goal for us, to show the ability to be amongst this,” he said.

“Obviously they’ve got [Michail] Antonio who is not available and a few other niggles, but if you look at the midfield with [Edson] Alvarez, [Lucas] Paqueta on the ball and his quality to pick passes and be a threat, [Mohammed] Kudus is a player I’ve known for a long time, it’s just an exciting squad purely from a neutral perspective.

“We know West Ham are such a strong opponent, you just have to look at the players they’ve got and the investments they’ve had in certain positions. I really like the squad they have to be honest.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 12: Lucas Paqueta of West Ham United celebrates with Tomas Soucek and Mohammed Kudus of West Ham United after scoring the team's first goal during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Nottingham Forest at London Stadium on November 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

“Okay, no game is going to be easy but it’s still the same mission to pick up three points.”

“From a coaching perspective it’s like every game, you do see opportunities for your team to make a game out of it and get a result and that’s what it’s about.”

As for Burnley, their mission is to quickly add some points to the board to lift themselves off the foot of the table following a miserable run of results.

The Clarets, who have lost their last five league games on the spin, have taken just four points from their opening 12 games.

Despite the poor form, Kompany still has full belief things will change quickly and that his Burnley side will not get cut adrift.

“More than ever,” Kompany said, when asked if he still believes. “But that’s also in my nature. If nobody believes anymore I will still be the last man believing until the end.

“It lives within the team, it lives within the squad. I don’t think we can ever doubt that we can put a run of results together.