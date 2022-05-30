Vincent Kompany linked with swoop for KV Oostende forward Makhtar Gueye

As we await conformation of Kompany’s appointment at Burnley, he has already been linked with a number of players, including Manchester City centre back Taytlor Harwood-Bellis, who spent the first half of last season on loan at Anderlecht, and Arsenal defender Dan Ballard.

Over the weekend, Het Hieuwsblad suggested Kompany would like to move for 24-year-old Gueye, as he looks to add to the striking department, with Matej Vydra hoping to be back around the turn of next year after cruciate knee ligament surgery, while Ashley Barnes is out of contract – albeit the club have a year’s option in their favour, while January arrival Wout Weghorst has already been linked with a move away, with PSV Eindhoven potential suitors.

Gueye, at 6ft 3ins, is, according to Het Hieuwsblad “powerful and yet technically skilled.”

Oostende's Makhtar Gueye looks dejected during a soccer match between RSC Anderlecht and KV Oostende, Sunday 06 March 2022 in Anderlecht, Brussels, on day 30 of the 2021-2022 'Jupiler Pro League' first division of the Belgian championship. BELGA PHOTO LAURIE DIEFFEMBACQ (Photo by LAURIE DIEFFEMBACQ/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

He netted 12 goals in Belgium last season, but only one after the New Year, but Kompany is thought to be an admirer, leaving the pitch in March with his arm around Gueye’s shoulder.