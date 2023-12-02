Vincent Kompany in no mood to play down importance of Burnley's must-win Sheffield United game
The Clarets, who currently sit at the bottom of the table, go in search of their first home win of the season against their relegation rivals.
Ahead of the game, Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom refused to be drawn on whether this was a “must win”, but agreed it was a hugely significant fixture.
Kompany concurred with that view, suggesting it’s a “standalone” encounter between two sides battling to survive.
“It’s that type of fixture,” he said. “There’s no need to say it any different than it is, it’s a massive game for both teams.
“It’s part of what you have to face in a career, so for these players that are going to be taking to the field on that day, they’re not the easiest in terms of leading into it but they’re the ones that make you, they’re the ones you have to look forward to.”
Burnley’s 5-2 defeat at Bramall Lane last season proved to be the catalyst for an impressive run of results that ultimately culminated in the league title.
When asked if a victory could be just as significant this time round, Kompany said: “I hope so. But I felt a win was coming last Saturday [against West Ham] to be fair!
“But I’m really prepared for it to come at any time, but I think this game is a standalone game, it’s fair to call it that.
“When we played this game last year both teams were at the top of the league, so it’s a completely different mindset.
“With both of us down at the bottom, it just shows the reality of what we’re facing this season. But Luton also came up and they’re ahead of us.
“Sheffield United have been in close games and couldn’t get it over the line, so we’re experiencing something similar.
“The biggest thing is to turn this game into something valuable. We’re at home with the support of our fans, so we want to get the result. That’s key for us.”