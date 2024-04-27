Vincent Kompany hoping relegation fight takes another swing in Burnley's favour as Clarets prepare to take on Man Utd
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Clarets are now just three points adrift of safety following last week’s win against Sheffield United, while both Luton Town and Nottingham Forest suffered defeats.
Results over the last week or so have made the survival picture a lot clearer, with Sean Dyche’s Everton putting space in between themselves and the bottom three with back-to-back wins.
As a result, it looks like it will be two from three who will drop down to the Championship alongside bottom side Sheffield United, whose manager Chris Wilder has already conceded they’re “gone”.
Burnley and Luton currently remain in the bottom three, but Forest are more than catchable with only four games of the season remaining.
When asked to analyse Burnley’s survival hopes ahead of today’s clash against Manchester United, Kompany said: “It’s game by game at this moment in time.
“As I’ve said since the beginning, just give us one opportunity to fight for something. That’s all we need, that’s why we spend so much energy every single day trying to get to the best possible level.
“It feels like that on Saturday, so for us it’s just one game that gives us an opportunity and that’s enough for us.”
Kompany also claims he only ever looks at Burnley’s next game and prefers to keep the larger relegation picture at the back of his mind.
He added: “In all honesty I don’t analyse the situation at the bottom, per se. I analyse what we need to do for the next game.
“I know we still have a chance, that’s all that matters for me and whether it’s one or two teams or three teams, that’s not too much my concern at the minute.
“I fully understand that every weekend can bring such a shift and I would like it to keep tilting our way of course.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.