Vincent Kompany hoping relegation fight takes another swing in Burnley's favour as Clarets prepare to take on Man Utd

Vincent Kompany is hoping the relegation scrap at the bottom end of the Premier League takes another swing in their favour this weekend.
By Matt Scrafton
Published 27th Apr 2024, 06:00 BST
The Clarets are now just three points adrift of safety following last week’s win against Sheffield United, while both Luton Town and Nottingham Forest suffered defeats.

Results over the last week or so have made the survival picture a lot clearer, with Sean Dyche’s Everton putting space in between themselves and the bottom three with back-to-back wins.

As a result, it looks like it will be two from three who will drop down to the Championship alongside bottom side Sheffield United, whose manager Chris Wilder has already conceded they’re “gone”.

Burnley and Luton currently remain in the bottom three, but Forest are more than catchable with only four games of the season remaining.

When asked to analyse Burnley’s survival hopes ahead of today’s clash against Manchester United, Kompany said: “It’s game by game at this moment in time.

“As I’ve said since the beginning, just give us one opportunity to fight for something. That’s all we need, that’s why we spend so much energy every single day trying to get to the best possible level.

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - APRIL 20: Burnley manager Vincent Kompany celebrates with fans after the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Burnley FC at Bramall Lane on April 20, 2024 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - APRIL 20: Burnley manager Vincent Kompany celebrates with fans after the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Burnley FC at Bramall Lane on April 20, 2024 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
“It feels like that on Saturday, so for us it’s just one game that gives us an opportunity and that’s enough for us.”

Kompany also claims he only ever looks at Burnley’s next game and prefers to keep the larger relegation picture at the back of his mind.

He added: “In all honesty I don’t analyse the situation at the bottom, per se. I analyse what we need to do for the next game.

“I know we still have a chance, that’s all that matters for me and whether it’s one or two teams or three teams, that’s not too much my concern at the minute.

“I fully understand that every weekend can bring such a shift and I would like it to keep tilting our way of course.”

