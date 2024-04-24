Vincent Kompany explains why it's no coincidence Burnley's results have improved after strong January
and live on Freeview channel 276
That’s the verdict of manager Vincent Kompany, whose side have lost just one of their last seven to give themselves a major chance of pulling off the great escape.
After a busy summer where Burnley made 15 new additions, Kompany’s side weren’t in need of more numbers in January, but given their struggles in the Premier League they badly lacked added quality.
The Clarets ended up bolstering their ranks with three new additions, with Lorenz Assignon, Maxime Esteve and David Fofana all arriving on loan.
All three have been regular starters since making the move to Turf Moor and have contributed to Burnley’s improved performances.
Assignon in particular impressed against Sheffield United at the weekend, grabbing his first goal for the club while also setting up Lyle Foster’s strike.
When asked about Assignon’s contribution since January, Kompany said it’s no surprise Burnley’s performances – and subsequent results – have improved.
“We’re still in the middle of a relegation fight but if we’re being honest, we had a very good transfer window in the window with Assignon and Esteve joining and Fofana, who’s scored four already,” he said.
“I don’t think it’s a coincidence that as they’ve blended in, our performance levels have gone up.
“It’s not just them, it’s also other players adapting to the league, but to have these types of players - who are building momentum for themselves, not just the team - that’s very valuable for us.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.