Vincent Kompany explains why it's no coincidence Burnley's results have improved after strong January

Burnley’s strong January transfer window is one of the major factors behind the club’s recent upturn in form.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 24th Apr 2024, 06:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Read More
Aro Muric discusses wait for playing time, Burnley's survival hopes and emphatic...

That’s the verdict of manager Vincent Kompany, whose side have lost just one of their last seven to give themselves a major chance of pulling off the great escape.

After a busy summer where Burnley made 15 new additions, Kompany’s side weren’t in need of more numbers in January, but given their struggles in the Premier League they badly lacked added quality.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Clarets ended up bolstering their ranks with three new additions, with Lorenz Assignon, Maxime Esteve and David Fofana all arriving on loan.

All three have been regular starters since making the move to Turf Moor and have contributed to Burnley’s improved performances.

Assignon in particular impressed against Sheffield United at the weekend, grabbing his first goal for the club while also setting up Lyle Foster’s strike.

When asked about Assignon’s contribution since January, Kompany said it’s no surprise Burnley’s performances – and subsequent results – have improved.

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - APRIL 20: Burnley players left to right Lyle Foster, Wilson Odobert, Lorenz Assignon and Vitinho (r) celebrate the third Burnely goal during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Burnley FC at Bramall Lane on April 20, 2024 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - APRIL 20: Burnley players left to right Lyle Foster, Wilson Odobert, Lorenz Assignon and Vitinho (r) celebrate the third Burnely goal during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Burnley FC at Bramall Lane on April 20, 2024 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - APRIL 20: Burnley players left to right Lyle Foster, Wilson Odobert, Lorenz Assignon and Vitinho (r) celebrate the third Burnely goal during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Burnley FC at Bramall Lane on April 20, 2024 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We’re still in the middle of a relegation fight but if we’re being honest, we had a very good transfer window in the window with Assignon and Esteve joining and Fofana, who’s scored four already,” he said.

“I don’t think it’s a coincidence that as they’ve blended in, our performance levels have gone up.

“It’s not just them, it’s also other players adapting to the league, but to have these types of players - who are building momentum for themselves, not just the team - that’s very valuable for us.”

Related topics:BurnleyPremier LeagueTurf MoorSheffield United

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.