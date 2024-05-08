Vincent Kompany explains why he thinks Burnley's Wilson Odobert is underrated

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Aged just 19, Odobert wasn’t expected to play so regularly for Burnley in his debut season, having joined from French side Troyes last summer.

But as a result of injuries to the likes of Luca Koleosho and Odobert’s own form, the wide man has ended up making 31 appearances in all competitions for Vincent Kompany’s side, scoring four times.

Despite it being a season of struggle for the Clarets, Odobert has emerged as one of the bright sparks.

Kompany predicts a bright future for the France Under-21 international and suggests Burnley fans should make the most of having Odobert at the club.

“I will almost refrain from what I really think about him, because at this moment in time, I don’t think people realise how good he is,” he said.

“He’s still playing in a team that is playing for survival, but the things he’s able to do, whether it’s defending or whether it’s attacking…like I said I will refrain from what I really think because I don’t want to jinx it, I don’t want to create a situation where the expectations become too big for him too soon.

Burnley's French striker #47 Wilson Odobert controls the ball during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Burnley at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on April 27, 2024. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) /

“He’s in the right place right now with us, that’s absolutely the right step. He’s getting the right game time he needs for his development.