Vincent Kompany explains why he has no complaints with the boos that greeted Burnley's latest defeat
Despite delivering an improved performance at Turf Moor on Sunday, the Clarets still fell to a 2-0 defeat to Bournemouth.
It means Kompany’s side have now lost 20 of their 27 games this season, leaving them on a measly 13 points and 11 adrift of safety.
Unless something drastically changes between now and May, Burnley are heading back to the Championship just 12 months on from their historic 101-point title triumph.
Despite the Clarets performing better against the Cherries at the weekend, supporters were still left frustrated with the team’s poor finishing in front of goal as well as some hesitant defending at the other end, especially for Justin Kluivert’s early opener.
Kompany isn’t reading too much into the boos though, claiming it’s something we see and hear up and down the country every week.
“That’s after every defeat in every club,” he said.
“I can’t remember which game it was, but I went to watch [Manchester] City after they won the treble once and they went in at half-time getting booed because they weren’t playing well. It’s football. I’ve known nothing different my entire career.
“As long as they [the fans] are there from the start, which it was, and as long as throughout the game they support you, for me that’s part of the things you have to be able to deal with in football.
“Eventually it all comes back in a positive way.”