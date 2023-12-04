Vincent Kompany explains why Burnley won't get carried away by Sheffield United win ahead of Wolves test

Vincent Kompany insists he won’t be getting carried after his Burnley side recorded their first home win of the season.

The result moved Kompany’s men off the foot of the table up to 18th, two points adrift of safety.

Burnley don’t have long to dwell on the result though, with a trip to the West Midlands coming up on Tuesday night.

“I’ll have a glass of red wine tonight and then back onto Wolves,” Kompany said.

“Shock when we win it’s only three days to enjoy it, but we go again.

“It’s the same recipe. I see the boys making progress, they’re working just as hard as the top teams in the league but they don’t get rewards for it at the moment.

“Now we move towards the Wolverhampton game.”

The Clarets got off to the best start possible on Saturday, scoring after just 15 seconds through Jay Rodriguez.

Further goals followed from Jacob Bruun Larsen, Zeki Amdouni, Luca Koleosho and Josh Brownhill.

On Burnley’s electric start to the game, Kompany said: “If you look back through the recent games we’ve played, there’s one thing in this team, there’s a real fight in this team.

“Every game we can say we’ve been happy or disappointed with results, but there’s always been a fight.

“It’s the first occasion to show it in those moments, the first ball, to go and show it’s not just about being a good team on the ball. It’s about so many more things that we’ve been good at in the past. This season has been tough but it’s always been part of our DNA for sure.

“I wanted to make sure they actually competed for that first ball, they have to.”

As a former defender, Kompany was also naturally delighted for his side to keep their first clean sheet of the campaign.

“I’m really happy for them, really happy,” he concluded.

“This league is unforgiving, it’s really tough to keep clean sheets, trust me and this is the first one.