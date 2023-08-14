Vincent Kompany explains why Burnley striker Wout Weghorst has left on loan once again

Vincent Kompany has opened up on the reasons behind Wout Weghorst’s latest loan exit from Burnley.

The 31-year-old will spend the season in Germany with Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim, having spent temporary spells with Besiktas and Hoffenheim last season.

Kompany revealed he had an honest and frank conversation with the Dutchman, where it was accepted another move away from Turf Moor was the best solution for all parties involved.

“I had a good time with Wout in terms of being able to get to know him and speak to him. He’s a wonderful character,” he said.

“We had an honest conversation with each other and I think he’s at the stage of his career where, rightly so, he will think or feel he has to be in a squad which can be built around him. That makes sense.

“There were coaches and other clubs willing to offer that, but in terms of where we’re at we had different ideas and we weren’t able to commit to that.

“At that moment in time it was a very good, honest conversation and we said we wouldn’t stand in the way of him having the opportunity to play at his age.”

Sean Dyche previously brought Weghorst to Burnley in January 2022 for a fee of around £12m, but it’s fair to say the move hasn’t worked out so far.