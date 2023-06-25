Vincent Kompany explains what attracted Burnley to West Brom defender Dara O'Shea

The Irishman made 107 appearances in total for the Baggies, with 31 of those coming in the Premier League.

O’Shea, who has also been capped 19 times by the Republic of Ireland, has signed a four-year deal at Turf Moor.

"It’s great to welcome Dara to Burnley and we know he can play a big part in the progression of our football club,” Kompany told the club’s official website.

“Strong at the back as well as confident moving forward, Dars is a leader with experience and knowledge of playing at the highest level.

"Dara will be a great addition to our squad and we can’t wait to start working with him.”

O'Shea has signed a four-year deal at Turf Moor. Picture: Burnley FC

O’Shea effectively replaces Taylor Harwood-Bellis, who has returned to parent club Manchester City following his season-long loan spell.

He will now provide competition for Jordan Beyer, Ameen Al-Dakhil and Hjalmar Ekdal, while Luke McNally is expected to go out on loan again in the Championship following his spell with Coventry City during the second half of last season.

O’Shea has been an important member of the West Brom squad since his emergence through the club’s academy.

The Dublin-born defender made the move to the West Midlands in 2015 from Irish outfit St Kevin’s Boys.

