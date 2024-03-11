Vincent Kompany explains half-time tactical tweak during Burnley's draw against West Ham
The Clarets took a two-goal lead into the interval thanks to a long-range David Fofana strike and an own goal from Hammers defender Konstantinos Mavropanos.
Despite performing well, Jacob Bruun Larsen was sacrificed at half-time and replaced by Josh Brownhill, who had returned to the bench after serving his one-match suspension against Bournemouth last week.
The change saw Burnley change to a midfield three, with Brownhill and Sander Berge playing further forward than the deeper Josh Cullen.
Wilson Odobert, who started the game in a number 10 role, moved out left while Vitinho remained out on the right.
Brownhill and his Burnley teammates were unable to stem the flow of West Ham pressure in the second-half though, succumbing after just 30 seconds as Lucas Paqueta slotted home.
David Moyes’ men would eventually level right at the death as former Claret Danny Ings fired a stoppage-time effort past James Trafford.
After conceding twice in the second-half and giving up their two-goal lead, many Burnley fans speculated whether it was the right decision to bring off Bruun Larsen at the break.
But Kompany said the signs were already there that West Ham were beginning to get on top.
“We started seeing some cracks towards the end of the first-half,” he said.
“For our wide players the effort is really big, so Browny was always a good option, and we were winning 2-0, so bringing Browny on was always a good option.”