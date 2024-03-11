Vincent Kompany explains half-time tactical tweak during Burnley's draw against West Ham

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Clarets took a two-goal lead into the interval thanks to a long-range David Fofana strike and an own goal from Hammers defender Konstantinos Mavropanos.

Despite performing well, Jacob Bruun Larsen was sacrificed at half-time and replaced by Josh Brownhill, who had returned to the bench after serving his one-match suspension against Bournemouth last week.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The change saw Burnley change to a midfield three, with Brownhill and Sander Berge playing further forward than the deeper Josh Cullen.

Wilson Odobert, who started the game in a number 10 role, moved out left while Vitinho remained out on the right.

Brownhill and his Burnley teammates were unable to stem the flow of West Ham pressure in the second-half though, succumbing after just 30 seconds as Lucas Paqueta slotted home.

David Moyes’ men would eventually level right at the death as former Claret Danny Ings fired a stoppage-time effort past James Trafford.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 10: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, reacts during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Burnley FC at the London Stadium on March 10, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After conceding twice in the second-half and giving up their two-goal lead, many Burnley fans speculated whether it was the right decision to bring off Bruun Larsen at the break.

But Kompany said the signs were already there that West Ham were beginning to get on top.

“We started seeing some cracks towards the end of the first-half,” he said.