Vincent Kompany expects Burnley's Aro Muric to become better goalkeeper after costly Everton mistake

The game was ultimately decided by Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s freak goal at the end of the first-half, where the striker charged down Muric’s attempted pass out from the back - resulting in the ball looping over the Clarets stopper and into the back of his empty net.

Addressing the error, Kompany said mistakes are a part of the game and it’s down to Muric to learn from his setback.

He did, however, also lend the Kosovan praise for the way he bounced back to perform in the second-half.

When asked if he had to lift Muric at half-time or after the game, Kompany said: “He has to keep going, it’s part of being a professional footballer.

“Of course we all live with the mistakes we make, it happens for everyone in life and in football it’s no different. But they are the moments that make you better as well.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 30: Arijanet Muric of Burnley Football Club in action during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Burnley FC at Stamford Bridge on March 30, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

“If you look at his performance in the second-half, how in big moments – even with 10 men – we still had the upper hand. If he doesn’t play his role, then that would have been impossible for us.”

Kompany was left visibly aghast by the Everton goal, but not by the error but because of the opportunity he saw had Muric completed his pass.

“No, it’s because I saw the space in behind so I had another pass in mind. That’s why I’m the manager,” he said.

“I think it’s exactly what happened. I’m not saying keeping them quiet, because that’s disrespectful, that’s not what happened.

“But I’ve come here many, many times in my career so I draw on my own experience and when this place catches fire, when it catches momentum, it can really give the team an advantage.