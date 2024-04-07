Burnley accused of 'causing themselves problems' by Ian Wright during painful Everton defeat

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Saturday’s game at Goodison Park was ultimately decided by a freak goal on the stroke of half-time.

Goalkeeper Arijanet Muric was caught taking too long with the ball at his feet by Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who blocked his attempted clearance which in turn saw the ball loop over the Burnley goalkeeper and into the back of the net.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ironically, it wasn’t the first time this had even happened in the game, with Calvert-Lewin coming close to blocking another Muric clearance earlier on in the first-half.

Analysing the game’s decisive moment on Match of the Day, Wright claimed it was part of a wider problem that Burnley have endured all season long.

“That was close, that was a warning sign,” the former Claret told presenter Gary Lineker.

“We know that Burnley are going to play out, they’re not going to change the way they play.

WIGAN, ENGLAND - JANUARY 08: TV personality Ian Wright looks on prior to the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Wigan Athletic and Manchester United at DW Stadium on January 08, 2024 in Wigan, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When you look at the goal, you look at Muric and it’s as if he can’t see Calvert-Lewin. It’s like he’s wearing Harry Potter’s invisible coat or something. I don’t know what outcome he’s not seeing there.

“But when look at [Josh] Cullen, give it to him. Worst case scenario, he gives it back and you might be able to go from there. It’s like he’s not even paying attention.