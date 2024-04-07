Burnley accused of 'causing themselves problems' by Ian Wright during painful Everton defeat

Ian Wright has accused Burnley of causing their own downfall following their frustrating defeat to Everton.
Saturday’s game at Goodison Park was ultimately decided by a freak goal on the stroke of half-time.

Goalkeeper Arijanet Muric was caught taking too long with the ball at his feet by Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who blocked his attempted clearance which in turn saw the ball loop over the Burnley goalkeeper and into the back of the net.

Ironically, it wasn’t the first time this had even happened in the game, with Calvert-Lewin coming close to blocking another Muric clearance earlier on in the first-half.

Analysing the game’s decisive moment on Match of the Day, Wright claimed it was part of a wider problem that Burnley have endured all season long.

“That was close, that was a warning sign,” the former Claret told presenter Gary Lineker.

“We know that Burnley are going to play out, they’re not going to change the way they play.

WIGAN, ENGLAND - JANUARY 08: TV personality Ian Wright looks on prior to the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Wigan Athletic and Manchester United at DW Stadium on January 08, 2024 in Wigan, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)WIGAN, ENGLAND - JANUARY 08: TV personality Ian Wright looks on prior to the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Wigan Athletic and Manchester United at DW Stadium on January 08, 2024 in Wigan, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
“When you look at the goal, you look at Muric and it’s as if he can’t see Calvert-Lewin. It’s like he’s wearing Harry Potter’s invisible coat or something. I don’t know what outcome he’s not seeing there.

“But when look at [Josh] Cullen, give it to him. Worst case scenario, he gives it back and you might be able to go from there. It’s like he’s not even paying attention.

“This is one of Burnley’s problems, they’re trying to play out from the back and they’re causing themselves problems like this. It’s unfortunate.”

