Vincent Kompany discusses what reception Everton boss Sean Dyche is likely to get on Burnley return

Vincent Kompany hopes his Burnley predecessor Sean Dyche gets a warm reception when he returns to Turf Moor this weekend.

The 52-year-old brings his Everton side back to his old stomping ground for the first time since being sacked by the Clarets in April 2022.

Dyche enjoyed an unforgettable 10 years in East Lancashire, but will now be in the opposing dugout looking to earn three points for the Toffees in their bid to move away from the relegation zone.

When asked what reception Dyche is likely to get, Kompany said: “Honestly, I don’t know. I can imagine it’s going to be a pretty warm reception, at least I would hope so because of what he’s done for the club.

“Then we will move on very rapidly to what is on the agenda for the day, which is two teams playing at Turf Moor and we want to make sure we win.

“It certainly adds something, I can’t deny it. I had the first time as well when I went back to the Etihad and it does something.

“What do you have if you don’t respect your history? They’re important things. But now is just as exciting.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 01: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, reacts during the Carabao Cup Fourth Round match between Everton and Burnley at Goodison Park on November 01, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

“As soon as the referee blows his whistle, we’re back to doing our job. We can be friendly before and after the game but during the game it’s going to be business as usual for both teams.”

Much has changed at Turf Moor since Dyche’s departure, but Kompany believes the current Toffees boss has also left a lasting legacy.

“There’s loads,” he added.

“I was thinking a little bit about it this week, every club has a longer history but in recent history every club will have a reference point. For this club Sean Dyche has been the reference point.

“I don’t think anyone did better than him, but it’s no different. There will be someone like this for Everton, you always have to appreciate what everybody has done and the contribution they’ve done for the club.