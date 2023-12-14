Refereeing history to be made when female official takes charge of Burnley's upcoming fixture

Burnley will be involved in a moment of refereeing history when they take on Fulham next week.

Rebecca Welch will become the first female to officiate a Premier League fixture when Vincent Kompany’s men make the trip to Craven Cottage on Saturday, December 23.

Welch, who hails from Washington in Tyne and Wear, was the first woman to referee matches in the Championship and FA Cup third round.

Earlier this month, Welch became the first woman to act as a fourth official in the technical area during Manchester United's 1-0 win at Fulham.

Welch was also an official during the 2023 Women's World Cup last summer as she was the referee for the last-16 tie between Australia and Denmark.

Welch became a referee on a full-time basis in 2010 after managing to balance the role alongside her job in the NHS.

She first made history two years ago by becoming the first woman to referee an EFL match when she officiated the League Two clash between Harrogate Town and Port Vale.

Welch has also officiated some high-profile games and tournaments in the women's game – she was the referee for the 2017 and 2020 FA Cup finals at Wembley.

Meanwhile, referee Sam Allison will become the first black referee to take charge of a Premier League game since former official Uriah Rennie in 2008.

The 42-year-old will officiate the Boxing Day match between Sheffield United and Luton.