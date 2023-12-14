Everton boss Sean Dyche discusses his upcoming return to Turf Moor for Burnley reunion
The 52-year-old brings his Everton side to East Lancashire this weekend looking to claim a fourth straight win in the Premier League.
For Dyche, it will be the first time he’s been back to his old stomping ground since his sacking in April 2022.
While the Toffees boss played down the reunion, he did joke he might find time to pop into the Royal Dyche.
“People who know me in football, know I don't really go in for all that sort of stuff [sentimentality],” Dyche said.
"I always had a big respect and a big connection with the people and the fans because of my time, and the team's time, and what was achieved there.
"To be honest, when the whistle blows, I want to win. That's work time, that is what I am in the game for – to win.
"Before and after I'm hopefully going to bump into some old faces. There has been a lot of change there but there are people I still know there so it will be nice to see them.
"I'll pop in my pub, obviously, and have a few pints."
Asked whether he expects to receive applause from both sets of fans at Turf Moor on Saturday, Dyche added: "I don't expect anything but I think I earned the right with Burnley fans and I am beginning to earn the right with Evertonians.
"I am willing to earn it, I am willing to put the hard yards in. We'll wait and see."