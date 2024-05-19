Vincent Kompany discusses Burnley's squad planning and delivers blunt message to Benson and Zaroury

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Vincent Kompany insists Burnley are heading back to the Championship in a far healthier state than they were last time.

The Clarets’ squad was largely decimated after dropping out of the Premier League during the 2021/22 campaign.

Despite not having access to parachute payments due to the repayment of loans, Kompany managed to hastily assemble a squad that romped to the Championship title at the first attempt with 101 points.

After a tough campaign in the top flight, the Clarets find themselves heading back to the second tier.

The club’s recent financial accounts suggested that, in the event of relegation, sales would be inevitable to make up for the shortfall in TV revenue.

Kompany, however, believes his squad is in a “healthy place” this time round and departures will only happen if a player has “outgrown” the Championship.

“It’s not as complicated as it was the first year,” he said.

BLACKBURN, ENGLAND - APRIL 25: Anass Zaroury of Burnley celebrates with teammate Manuel Benson after winning the Sky Bet Championship following victory against the Blackburn Rovers and Burnley at Ewood Park on April 25, 2023 in Blackburn, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

“We have [Anass] Zaroury coming back, we’ve got [Manuel] Benson, we’ve got guys who have done really, really well for us last season in the Championship who are still all under contract, coming back and motivated.

“Then we’ve got the additions of this year for the Premier League so the squad is actually in a really healthy place.

“The only thing that will play a part is if a player has kind of outgrown the level. I’ve been a player myself and I know how that can sometimes be a real factor.

“We had it with Dwight McNeil. Even though we needed the money at that time a bit more, we knew Dwight, while it would be great if he was with us in the Championship, it just felt like he was also ready to continue his career in the Premier League.

“We want to have a positive impact in the career of our players and not the other way around.”

Having mentioned both Benson and Zaroury, Kompany was asked about the pair’s lack of game time in the top flight.

Having featured so heavily during the club’s Championship title win, the wide men have made only a handful of starts between them this season.

“It’s life,” Kompany responded. “Learn from what you’ve gone through and be better. It’s fairly simple.

“There is so much love and care for these players here, we genuinely care about our players and you go through a tough time, you go through a good time. But basically get on with it.

“We will help you, but get on with it because that way we know the good times will be there again.”

While Kompany has held talks with chairman Alan Pace about the steps forward for Burnley, the Clarets boss insists that’s nothing out of the ordinary.

“We have a tremendous amount of consistency in the building and in the way I communicate with their chairman and the staff,” he explained.

“You draw a line and then you build for what’s to come. It doesn’t have to be much more than that, because we always talk and we always communicate.