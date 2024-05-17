Announcement expected soon on Burnley's out-of-contract players as Josh Brownhill decision made

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An announcement on the future of Burnley’s out-of-contract players will be made in the “next few days”.

That’s according to manager Vincent Kompany, who was speaking this afternoon ahead of Burnley’s final day dead rubber against Nottingham Forest.

With relegation already confirmed, attention inevitably turns to the summer and next season back in the Championship.

Decisions will need to be made over the futures of a number of players, including club stalwarts Charlie Taylor, Jack Cork and Jay Rodriguez – whose contracts all expire at the end of the current season.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson is another one whose deal is about to run out, although the club do hold the option to extend his contract by 12 months.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell, meanwhile, a player currently out on loan with Danish side Aarhus, can also leave for free this summer if the club don’t trigger his one-year option.

Fans will be keen to discover which players are leaving ahead of Sunday’s game against Nottingham Forest to ensure they receive a proper send-off on their final outings in claret.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 11: Johann Gudmundsson, Josh Brownhill, Charlie Taylor and Lawrence Vigouroux of Burnley interact during a pitch inspection prior to the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 11, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Addressing the decisions that need to be made in the coming days, Kompany said: “Some decisions you make, some decisions others make.

“Obviously we have a few players out of contract so in that sense, I think hopefully we will be able to communicate something together in the next few days.

“I can’t give you much more details than that, but common sense prevails in any event.”

Josh Brownhill was also in a similar position to Gudmundsson and Peacock-Farrell, with his contract about to run out but the club also holding the option to extend by 12 months.

Following reports, Kompany has now confirmed that option has been triggered.

“Yeah, I think so,” he said, when asked if the option has been taken. “But I did give you the answer three months ago.”

Despite the option being taken, it won’t stop speculation surrounding Brownhill’s future given a number of Premier League clubs, such as Crystal Palace, West Ham and Wolves, have all been linked with the midfielder in recent months.

But at least if Brownhill does end up departing, the club has ensured it will receive a fee for his services.