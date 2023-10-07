Vincent Kompany discusses Burnley's failed move for Ian Maatsen & potential future interest ahead of Chelsea meeting

Vincent Kompany admits he has full respect for Ian Maatsen’s decision to stay and fight for his place with Chelsea.

Burnley looked to bring the left-back back to Turf Moor on a permanent basis this summer following last season’s successful loan spell.

The 21-year-old was an integral part of the Burnley side that romped to the Championship title, making 42 appearances in all competitions and scoring four times.

The Clarets launched an audacious bid to lure Maatsen back to Turf Moor on transfer deadline day, but Maatsen opted to remain at Stamford Bridge where he’s since been part of Mauricio Pochettino’s plans.

The attack-minded full-back has only started two games, however, with both of those coming in the Carabao Cup.

“He’s a young player playing for a top club, so there’s no shame in not starting every week,” Kompany said ahead of Burnley’s clash with Chelsea.

“It’s something for him that will come with time and it’s something he will definitely have to fight for.

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 02: Ian Maatsen of Chelsea inspects the pitch prior to the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Chelsea FC at Craven Cottage on October 02, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

“From our side, he had a great season with us and he was part of some of the players we tried – as you know with some of the others – to retain for the season but his decision was to stay at Chelsea and that was absolutely his choice, which we respect to the fullest.

“We’re just very happy for the time we had with him at Burnley. All of the fans will give him a warm welcome but meanwhile we’re on different sides, so that takes the priority now.”

When asked if a swoop for Maatsen could be revisited in January or next summer, Kompany added: “I have to be honest, I haven’t thought that far yet and I can’t tell how we will feel in four months’ time or in a year’s time. It’s not something we’ve had a meeting about to discuss what we want to do next.

“That will come in the coming months.”

Maatsen came off the bench on Monday night as Chelsea earned their second league win of the season with a 2-0 victory against neighbours Fulham.