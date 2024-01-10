Vincent Kompany delivers verdict on Burnley's light January schedule following hectic December

Vincent Kompany has no complaints with Burnley’s light January schedule following the madness of the hectic month of December.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Clarets only play three times this month, two in the league and one in the cup.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It makes quite a change to December, where Burnley crammed in seven fixtures – which included a run of three games in just seven days over the festive period.

Kompany doesn’t have a big issue with the disparity though, as long as it’s the same for all Premier League sides.

“I don’t know, I’m not one for complaining about that sort of stuff too much. I just get on with it,” he said.

“They arrange the fixtures and we play. As long as it’s fair and everyone is going through the same, then I have no complaints about it.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 26: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, reacts during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Liverpool FC at Turf Moor on December 26, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You start the season with wanting more training sessions than games and that’s because of the cohesion stuff, especially when you have a group of players that haven’t played together.

“As the season goes, you get to a point now where you prefer more games than too many training sessions.

“That’s ultimately where you see them make more progress now. When we go to Villa, or every game we’ve played recently, you see the group improving so that’s what I prefer at the moment.”

Kompany has previously opened up about the time it takes for his players to get used to his methods with time on the training pitch and meetings behind the scenes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked if that point of the season has been reached, he said: “Right now it’s experience, it’s building up the finer details of this league. Being aware of key moments and all these things you can discuss, you can show them footage, you can practice in training, but the best way to learn is getting hurt by it first and then feeling the reward when you wisen up to it.