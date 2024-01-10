Vincent Kompany delivers verdict on Burnley's light January schedule following hectic December
The Clarets only play three times this month, two in the league and one in the cup.
Having been narrowly beaten 1-0 by Tottenham in the FA Cup last week, Kompany’s men take on Luton Town in a must-win clash on Friday night before taking on Manchester City at the end of the month.
It makes quite a change to December, where Burnley crammed in seven fixtures – which included a run of three games in just seven days over the festive period.
Kompany doesn’t have a big issue with the disparity though, as long as it’s the same for all Premier League sides.
“I don’t know, I’m not one for complaining about that sort of stuff too much. I just get on with it,” he said.
“They arrange the fixtures and we play. As long as it’s fair and everyone is going through the same, then I have no complaints about it.
“You start the season with wanting more training sessions than games and that’s because of the cohesion stuff, especially when you have a group of players that haven’t played together.
“As the season goes, you get to a point now where you prefer more games than too many training sessions.
“That’s ultimately where you see them make more progress now. When we go to Villa, or every game we’ve played recently, you see the group improving so that’s what I prefer at the moment.”
Kompany has previously opened up about the time it takes for his players to get used to his methods with time on the training pitch and meetings behind the scenes.
When asked if that point of the season has been reached, he said: “Right now it’s experience, it’s building up the finer details of this league. Being aware of key moments and all these things you can discuss, you can show them footage, you can practice in training, but the best way to learn is getting hurt by it first and then feeling the reward when you wisen up to it.
“We’ve done so many things really well but unless you have the points, there’s always a void, so that’s our priority.”