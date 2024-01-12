News you can trust since 1877
Vincent Kompany delivers verdict on Burnley's key game against Luton Town being changed at the last minute

Vincent Kompany has shared his sympathy with supporters adversely affected by Burnley’s game against Luton Town being moved at the last minute.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 12th Jan 2024, 08:00 GMT
The Clarets were initially due to host their relegation rivals at Turf Moor next Monday.

But after Luton were held to a 0-0 draw by Bolton Wanderers in their FA Cup third round tie, the Hatters must now face a replay on Tuesday, January 16.

As a result, Burnley’s league game against Rob Edwards’ men – which is being televised on TNT Sports – has been brought forward to tonight.

The confirmation of the date change came just five days before the game was due to take place.

This was criticised by leading fans’ group Football Supporters’ Association, who pointed out the inconvenience supporters would suffer.

When asked if he also has empathy for the fans, Kompany said: “Yes definitely, whoever had plans for Friday is in trouble. You’ve got to go home and explain!

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 02: Fans of Burnley celebrate after Josh Brownhill scores the teams fifth goal during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Sheffield United at Turf Moor on December 02, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)BURNLEY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 02: Fans of Burnley celebrate after Josh Brownhill scores the teams fifth goal during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Sheffield United at Turf Moor on December 02, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)
“Hopefully it’s something that will be balanced off by the quality of the game or the entertainment of the game, let’s put it this way.

“For us, the players and staff, we have to be ready any time, whether it’s Friday, six in the morning or at midnight, we have to be ready to go at 100 per cent.

“But for the fans, I understand and I can hope the entertainment will be there for them and for our fans the result.”

When asked if the fixture change has brought any disruption to Burnley’s preparation, Kompany said: “No, it’s changed the break we have because that’s now longer, but we’ve had enough time to prepare for the game.”

