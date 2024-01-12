Vincent Kompany delivers verdict on Burnley's key game against Luton Town being changed at the last minute
The Clarets were initially due to host their relegation rivals at Turf Moor next Monday.
But after Luton were held to a 0-0 draw by Bolton Wanderers in their FA Cup third round tie, the Hatters must now face a replay on Tuesday, January 16.
As a result, Burnley’s league game against Rob Edwards’ men – which is being televised on TNT Sports – has been brought forward to tonight.
The confirmation of the date change came just five days before the game was due to take place.
This was criticised by leading fans’ group Football Supporters’ Association, who pointed out the inconvenience supporters would suffer.
When asked if he also has empathy for the fans, Kompany said: “Yes definitely, whoever had plans for Friday is in trouble. You’ve got to go home and explain!
“Hopefully it’s something that will be balanced off by the quality of the game or the entertainment of the game, let’s put it this way.
“For us, the players and staff, we have to be ready any time, whether it’s Friday, six in the morning or at midnight, we have to be ready to go at 100 per cent.
“But for the fans, I understand and I can hope the entertainment will be there for them and for our fans the result.”
When asked if the fixture change has brought any disruption to Burnley’s preparation, Kompany said: “No, it’s changed the break we have because that’s now longer, but we’ve had enough time to prepare for the game.”