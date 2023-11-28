Vincent Kompany delivers message to Burnley players about refereeing decisions after West Ham penalty controversy

Vincent Kompany has told his Burnley players not to expect any favours from the officials.

The Clarets were denied what appeared to be a stonewall penalty on Saturday during the 2-1 defeat to West Ham.

Luca Koleosho was clearly tripped by Vladimir Coufal as he raced into the Hammers’ box, but referee Samuel Barrott ignored Burnley’s appeals.

Despite a VAR check, the game resumed.

Vincent Kompany’s men were, however, awarded a spot kick at the start of the second-half when Koleosho was again brought down in the box.

Despite the awarding of the second penalty incident, Kompany still wasn’t happy.

“If the referee in the moment decides it’s a penalty, I don’t think the VAR would call it back and call it off. Then it all depends on the decision of the referee, so it’s for him to answer,” he said.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 25: Luca Koleosho of Burnley is challenged by Vladimir Coufal of West Ham United during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and West Ham United at Turf Moor on November 25, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

“But as for me, I think the trend of me standing in front of you, the truth is I’m standing here quite often discussing these things and it doesn’t seem to be any moment where I have a smile on my face after these types of incidents.

“The message to the players is that nothing is going to be given. If nothing is being given, you’ve got to take it, you’ve got to go wherever you can, grab the bull by the horns and not wait for people to make decisions.

“I felt that’s what we did against West Ham, but of course margins make a big difference for us at the moment.”

A virtual carbon copy of the incident occurred during Manchester United’s 3-0 win against Everton on Sunday.

While the foul on Anthony Martial wasn’t initially given on the pitch by referee John Brooks, a penalty was subsequently awarded following a VAR check.

Toffees boss Sean Dyche blasted the process, suggesting it’s causing an unnecessary delay.

"The screen thing is a farce," Dyche said.

"Everyone's talking about speeding the game up and they go over to the screen and we all know what the outcome is.

"Good or bad decisions, just get on with it. Just call it, get on with the decision and we'll all move on.