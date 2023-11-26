'It's not enough': Ian Wright makes damning Burnley claim following painful late West Ham defeat

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Clarets looked to be heading to their first home win of the season on Saturday when they led 1-0 thanks to Jay Rodriguez’s penalty.

Analysing Burnley’s display on Match of the Day, presenter Gary Lineker attempted to put a positive spin on things by suggesting Vincent Kompany’s men are at least getting closer, having come four minutes away from claiming that long-awaited first win at Turf Moor.

But Wright, a former Claret, didn’t exactly concur, commenting: “You could say they’re getting closer and he’s [Kompany] saying he’s not going to have a go at his players, but what you’ve got to understand with the Premier League is that 70 minutes, 80 minutes, it’s not enough.

“When you see the goals they gave away, the margins in this league mean you have to get across, you can’t afford to let the ball go into somebody like [Mohammed] Kudus.

“Even with four players around him there wasn’t enough to try and get the ball off him. In the end he does very well and they don’t stop him.

“For the second goal, again it’s the margins. You get punished in this league when there’s far too much space. The players have got to get out quicker. You can’t afford to do that.